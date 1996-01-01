Hello everyone. So in this question we're being asked what temperature if any will liquid hexane and solid haixing be in equilibrium. And to go ahead and justify that answer. So at normal freezing point our pressure is equal to 1 80 M and the indicated temperature is negative nine D 5.3 degrees Celsius. So the liquid hexane and solid hexane are in equilibrium. Or just to know that E. Q. Is when our rate of freezing will be equal to the rate of fusion. And again, just to remind you all fusion is melting. I of course, we're just assuming that there's no heat escaping from the system. So then my final answer for this is that at one A. T. M. And negative or 95.3°C. The liquid vaccine and solid accent are in equilibrium because at the normal freezing point the rate of our freezing well equal to the rate of melting. And this right here is going to be my final answer for this problem. Thank you all so much for watching.

