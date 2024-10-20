First, determine the molar mass of diethyl ether (C4H10O). Calculate the molar mass by adding the atomic masses of all the atoms in the formula: Carbon (C) has an atomic mass of approximately 12.01 g/mol, Hydrogen (H) is about 1.01 g/mol, and Oxygen (O) is about 16.00 g/mol. Therefore, the molar mass of C4H10O is: 4(12.01) + 10(1.01) + 16.00.