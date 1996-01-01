Consider adding enough heat to a solid sample of a substance below its melting point to change the sample to the gas above its boiling point. Which of the following would involve no change in temperature of the sample as the described transition occurs?
A
Heating the initial sample to its melting point.
B
Heating the sample and converting the liquid to the gas at the boiling point.
C
Heating the liquid at the melting point to the liquid at the boiling point.
D
Heating the gas above the boiling point.
