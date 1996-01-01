Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Which of the following statements does not follow from the
fact that the alkali metals have relatively weak metal–metal
bonding?
(a) The alkali metals are less dense than other metals.
(b) The alkali metals are soft enough to be cut with a knife.
(c) The alkali metals are more reactive than other metals.
(d) The alkali metals have higher melting points than
other metals.
(e) The alkali metals have low ionization energies.