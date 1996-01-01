Hello everyone. So in this video we're being asked to not do any calculations. And we're trying to determine the delta G. For the reaction of F. E. O. With C. 02. And we're trying to see if it's more or less negative than our delta H. Value. Let's go ahead and get started. Then we're gonna go ahead and use the equation to solve for our delta G. That is going to be that the delta H. Um is attracted by the temperature, multiplied by our delta S. Value. So from our chemical equation which is right over here we can see that products contain fewer moles of gas. And therefore we can conclude that our delta S. Will be negative if we have that our delta S. Is negative. That makes our negative T delta S. Value positive. And therefore if we have this being negative and this being positive and we look at this chemical or that chemical reaction. But this equation, we can conclude that the delta G. Is less negative than our delta H. And therefore our answer to this problem is that our delta G. Is less negative then our delta H. So without any calculations we have solved for this problem right here, thank you all so much for watching

