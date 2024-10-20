Understand that the Bohr model describes the energy levels of electrons in a hydrogen atom using quantized orbits. The energy of an electron in a given orbit is given by the formula: <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mrow><mo>-</mo><mfrac><mrow><mn>13.6</mn></mrow><msup><mi>n</mi><mn>2</mn></msup></mfrac></mrow><mo> </mo><mi>eV</mi></math>, where <math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML"><mi>n</mi></math> is the principal quantum number.