Understand that the problem involves electron transitions in a hydrogen atom, which can be analyzed using the Rydberg formula for wavelengths: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mfrac><mrow><mi>1</mi></mrow><mrow><mi>λ</mi></mrow></mfrac><mo>=</mo><mi>R</mi><mo>(</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>1</mi></mrow><mrow><msup><mi>n</mi><mn>1</mn></msup></mrow></mfrac><mo>-</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>1</mi></mrow><mrow><msup><mi>n</mi><mn>2</mn></msup></mrow></mfrac><mo>)</mo></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>R</mi></math> is the Rydberg constant, <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>λ</mi></math> is the wavelength, and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>n</mi></math> are the principal quantum numbers.