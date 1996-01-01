Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
Which one of these statements about formal charge is true?
(a) Formal charge is the same as oxidation number. (b) To
draw the best Lewis structure, you should minimize formal
charge. (c) Formal charge takes into account the different
electronegativities of the atoms in a molecule. (d) Formal
charge is most useful for ionic compounds. (e) Formal charge
is used in calculating the dipole moment of a diatomic
molecule.