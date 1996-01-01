A compound with the formula XOCl2 reacts with water, yielding HCl and another acid H2XO3, which has two acidic hydrogens that react with NaOH. When 0.350 g of XOCl2 was added to 50.0 mL of water and the resultant solution was titrated, 96.1 mL of 0.1225 M NaOH was required to react with all the acid.
(b) What are the atomic mass and identity of element X?
