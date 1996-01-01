Which pair of elements is most likely to have similar chemical properties?
A
Na and K
B
C and N
C
O and Cl
D
Mg and Al
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that elements with similar chemical properties usually belong to the same group (column) in the periodic table because they have the same number of valence electrons.
Identify the groups of each element in the pairs: Na (Sodium) and K (Potassium) are in Group 1 (alkali metals), C (Carbon) is in Group 14 and N (Nitrogen) is in Group 15, O (Oxygen) is in Group 16 and Cl (Chlorine) is in Group 17, Mg (Magnesium) is in Group 2 and Al (Aluminum) is in Group 13.
Compare the groups: Na and K are both alkali metals with one valence electron, which means they tend to have similar chemical behavior such as forming +1 ions.
Recognize that the other pairs belong to different groups and thus have different numbers of valence electrons, leading to different chemical properties.
Conclude that the pair Na and K is most likely to have similar chemical properties because they are in the same group and share similar valence electron configurations.
