Identify the groups of each element in the pairs: Na (Sodium) and K (Potassium) are in Group 1 (alkali metals), C (Carbon) is in Group 14 and N (Nitrogen) is in Group 15, O (Oxygen) is in Group 16 and Cl (Chlorine) is in Group 17, Mg (Magnesium) is in Group 2 and Al (Aluminum) is in Group 13.