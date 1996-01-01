Which pair of elements is most likely to have the most similar chemical properties?
A
C and N
B
Na and K
C
O and Cl
D
Mg and Al
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that elements with similar chemical properties usually belong to the same group (column) in the periodic table because they have the same number of valence electrons.
Identify the groups of each pair: C (carbon) is in group 14, N (nitrogen) is in group 15; O (oxygen) is in group 16, Cl (chlorine) is in group 17; Mg (magnesium) is in group 2, Al (aluminum) is in group 13; Na (sodium) and K (potassium) are both in group 1.
Recognize that Na and K are both alkali metals in group 1, which means they have one valence electron and exhibit very similar chemical behavior, such as reacting vigorously with water.
Compare the other pairs: C and N differ in group and valence electrons, O and Cl are in different groups, and Mg and Al are in different groups, so their chemical properties differ more significantly.
Conclude that the pair with the most similar chemical properties is the one where both elements are in the same group, which is Na and K.
Watch next
Master Periodic Table: Group Names with a bite sized video explanation from Jules