Problem
Iodine atoms combine to form I2 in liquid hexane solvent with a
rate constant of 1.5 * 1010 L>mol # s. The reaction is second
order in I. Since the reaction occurs so quickly, the only way to
study the reaction is to create iodine atoms almost instantaneously,
usually by photochemical decomposition of I2. Suppose
a flash of light creates an initial [I] concentration of 0.0100 M.
How long will it take for 95% of the newly created iodine atoms
to recombine to form I2?