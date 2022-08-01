Integrated Rate Law Concept 1

now the integrated rate law describes the relationship between reactant and their concentrations as well as time. Now. This helps to determine how long it takes for X amount of moles per liter of reactant to become consumed or used up. And we're going to say here that the integrated rate law depends on the order of the reaction. Now, the first one we talked about is our zero order integrated rate law. Now here this is for reactions following zero order rate laws and with it we're going to use the following equation. Here it is A sub T equals negative Katie plus a sub zero here, a sub T equals the final reacting concentration. A sub zero equals the initial reacting concentration. Because zero time has passed, K equals your rate constant in. Now remember to figure out the units for K, we say K equals M2, the negative end plus one times time inverse. And we're going to say that n equals the order of the reaction. So if we're dealing with zero order, that means it is equal to zero. So zero negative zero plus one just means plus one. This would mean that for zero order reaction. The units for K are in polarities to the one times time inverse. Now, time here could be seconds, days, years or whatever. Here, T would be our time. So these are the components that make up our zero order integrated rate law equation. Now this equation is also connected to the equation of a straight line here, A. T would be connected to y, your rate constant, K would be connected to em which is your slope. And remember it's not just cade's negative K. T. Here will be connected to X. And then your initial concentration connected to be. If we look at this graphically, remember a graph is a plot of Y versus X. Your Y again would be your a sub T. So the concentration of your reactant and then T. Is your ex. And then remember here this is our initial concentration. When we first started our reaction notice that the slope is decreasing because remember slope is equal to M. Which is equal to negative K. Negative K. Meaning that it's decreasing over time. Also remember that slope is equal to change in Y over change in X. Which in this case we can say is really the change in concentration over the change in time. So keep these in mind when discussing any question dealing with a zero order reaction.

