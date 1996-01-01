Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry1. Intro to General ChemistryDimensional Analysis
1:58 minutes
Problem 90
The diameter of a rubidium atom is 495 pm We will consider two different ways of placing the atoms on a surface. In arrangement A, all the atoms are lined up with one another to form a square grid. Arrangement B is called a close-packed arrangement because the atoms sit in the “depressions” formed by the previous row of atoms: (a) Using arrangement A, how many Rb atoms could be placed on a square surface that is 1.0 cm on a side?

