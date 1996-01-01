In a sunny location, sunlight has a power density of about
1 kW/m2. Photovoltaic solar cells can convert this power into
electricity with 15% efficiency. If a typical home uses 385 kWh
of electricity per month, how many square meters of solar cells
are required to meet its energy requirements? Assume that electricity
can be generated from the sunlight for 8 hours per day.
▲ What area of solar cells do you need to power a home?
