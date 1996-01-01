What is meant by cathodic protection?
(a) Steel is coated with a layer of paint.
(b) Iron in steel is oxidized to form a protective oxide coating.
(c) Steel is coated with zinc because zinc is more easily oxidized than iron.
(d) A strip of magnesium is attached to steel because the magnesium is more easily oxidized than iron.
