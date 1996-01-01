Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Platinum nanoparticles of diameter 2 nm are important catalysts in carbon monoxide oxidation to carbon dioxide. Platinum crystallizes in a face-centered cubic arrangement with an edge length of 3.924 Å. (b) Estimate how many platinum atoms are on the surface of a 2.0-nm Pt sphere, using the surface area of a sphere 14pr22 and assuming that the “footprint” of one Pt atom can be estimated from its atomic diameter of 2.8 A .

