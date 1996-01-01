Channels
9. Quantum Mechanics
Quantum Numbers: Nodes
Problem
How many nodal surfaces does a 4s orbital have? Draw a cutaway representation of a 4s orbital showing the nodes and the regions of maximum electron probability.
Relevant Solution
