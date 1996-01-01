Calculate (9.3 × 10^6) + (1.8 × 10^4) and express your answer in scientific notation.
A
9.32 × 10^6
B
1.11 × 10^7
C
1.8 × 10^11
D
9.318 × 10^6
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the two numbers given in scientific notation: $9.3 \times 10^{6}$ and $1.8 \times 10^{4}$.
To add numbers in scientific notation, first express both numbers with the same exponent. Since $9.3 \times 10^{6}$ has the larger exponent, rewrite $1.8 \times 10^{4}$ as $0.018 \times 10^{6}$ by shifting the decimal point two places to the left and increasing the exponent by 2.
Add the coefficients (the numbers in front) while keeping the exponent the same: $9.3 + 0.018 = 9.318$.
Combine the sum of the coefficients with the common exponent to get $9.318 \times 10^{6}$.
Verify that the result is in proper scientific notation, where the coefficient is between 1 and 10, which it is in this case.
