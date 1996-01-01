Which of the following expresses 4.8 in scientific notation?
A
4.8 × 10^{0}
B
0.48 × 10^{1}
C
4.8 × 10^{1}
D
48 × 10^{-1}
1
Understand that scientific notation expresses a number as a product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of 10, in the form $a \times 10^{n}$ where $1 \leq a < 10$ and $n$ is an integer.
Look at the given number, 4.8, and check if it already fits the form where the coefficient $a$ is between 1 and 10. Since 4.8 is between 1 and 10, it can be written as $4.8 \times 10^{0}$ because multiplying by $10^{0}$ equals 1.
Examine the other options by rewriting them in standard decimal form to see if they equal 4.8: for example, $0.48 \times 10^{1} = 4.8$, $4.8 \times 10^{1} = 48$, and $48 \times 10^{-1} = 4.8$.
Identify which of these options have the coefficient between 1 and 10. Only $4.8 \times 10^{0}$ meets the strict definition of scientific notation because the coefficient must be at least 1 but less than 10.
Conclude that the correct scientific notation for 4.8 is $4.8 \times 10^{0}$, as it follows the proper format and equals the original number.
