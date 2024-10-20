Use the stoichiometry of the reaction to find the heat absorbed for the moles of carbon calculated. Since 5 moles of C absorb 239.9 kJ, set up a proportion to find the heat absorbed by the moles of C you calculated: \( \frac{239.9 \text{ kJ}}{5 \text{ moles of C}} = \frac{x \text{ kJ}}{\text{moles of C calculated}} \).