Which temperature scale has the smallest sized degrees?
A
Celsius
B
Kelvin
C
Rankine
D
Fahrenheit
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the size of a degree on a temperature scale refers to the magnitude of one unit increment on that scale.
Recall the size of degrees for common temperature scales: Celsius and Kelvin degrees are the same size, Fahrenheit degrees are smaller, and Rankine degrees are the same size as Fahrenheit degrees but shifted in zero point.
Note that 1 degree Celsius (or Kelvin) corresponds to a larger temperature change than 1 degree Fahrenheit or Rankine.
Compare the degree sizes: 1 degree Celsius = 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit, meaning Fahrenheit degrees are smaller than Celsius or Kelvin degrees.
Conclude that the Fahrenheit scale has the smallest sized degrees among the given options.
Watch next
Master Temperature vs Heat with a bite sized video explanation from Jules