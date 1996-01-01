Which of the following statements regarding matter is false?
A
A pure substance has a fixed composition and distinct properties.
B
Elements and compounds are both considered pure substances.
C
A mixture can be separated into its components by physical means.
D
All mixtures are homogeneous in nature.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of key terms: A pure substance has a fixed composition and distinct properties, elements and compounds are types of pure substances, and mixtures consist of two or more substances physically combined.
Step 2: Analyze the statement 'A pure substance has a fixed composition and distinct properties.' This is true because pure substances have uniform and definite composition.
Step 3: Analyze the statement 'Elements and compounds are both considered pure substances.' This is true since elements consist of one type of atom and compounds consist of molecules with fixed ratios of atoms.
Step 4: Analyze the statement 'A mixture can be separated into its components by physical means.' This is true because mixtures are physically combined and can be separated by filtration, distillation, etc.
Step 5: Analyze the statement 'All mixtures are homogeneous in nature.' This is false because mixtures can be either homogeneous (uniform composition) or heterogeneous (non-uniform composition).
