Given the reaction Pb (s) + CO2 (g) → PbO (s) + CO (g) with ΔH° = +131.4 kJ, and the standard enthalpies of formation ΔHf° of CO2(g) = -393.5 kJ/mol and CO(g) = -110.5 kJ/mol, what is the standard enthalpy of formation for PbO(s)?