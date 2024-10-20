Multiple Choice

Use standard enthalpies of formation to calculate ΔH°_rxn for the following reaction: C(s) + H₂O(g) → CO(g) + H₂(g). Given the standard enthalpies of formation: ΔH°_f [C(s)] = 0 kJ/mol, ΔH°_f [H₂O(g)] = -241.8 kJ/mol, ΔH°_f [CO(g)] = -110.5 kJ/mol, ΔH°_f [H₂(g)] = 0 kJ/mol.