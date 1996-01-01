Which of the following is NOT an indication of a chemical change?
A
Production of a gas
B
Change in state from solid to liquid
C
Formation of a precipitate
D
Change in color
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a chemical change involves the formation of new substances with different chemical properties, while a physical change affects only the state or appearance without altering the chemical identity.
Identify the options given: production of a gas, change in state from solid to liquid, formation of a precipitate, and change in color.
Recognize that production of a gas, formation of a precipitate, and change in color are all typical signs of chemical changes because they indicate new substances or chemical reactions occurring.
Note that a change in state from solid to liquid (melting) is a physical change because it only changes the physical form of the substance without creating a new substance.
Conclude that the option 'change in state from solid to liquid' is NOT an indication of a chemical change.
