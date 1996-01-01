Which of the following is a chemical change that can occur when a liquid is heated?
A
Decomposition of the liquid into new substances
B
Increase in the liquid's viscosity
C
Expansion of the liquid due to increased temperature
D
Evaporation of the liquid into a gas
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form or physical properties of a substance without changing its chemical identity, while a chemical change results in the formation of new substances with different chemical compositions.
Analyze each option to determine if it represents a physical or chemical change:
- 'Increase in the liquid's viscosity' is a change in a physical property (viscosity) and does not produce new substances, so it is a physical change.
- 'Expansion of the liquid due to increased temperature' is a physical change because the liquid's volume changes but its chemical identity remains the same.
- 'Evaporation of the liquid into a gas' is also a physical change, as the liquid changes state from liquid to gas without altering its chemical composition.
- 'Decomposition of the liquid into new substances' involves breaking down the original substance into different chemical species, which is a chemical change.
