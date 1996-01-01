Which of the following is an example of a chemical change?
A
Boiling of water
B
Melting of ice
C
Breaking a glass
D
Rusting of iron
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes. A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it involves a change in chemical composition:
Boiling of water: This is a physical change because water changes from liquid to gas, but its chemical formula (H\_2O) remains the same.
Melting of ice: This is also a physical change where solid water (ice) turns into liquid water without altering its chemical structure.
Breaking a glass: This is a physical change involving a change in shape or size, but the chemical composition of the glass remains unchanged.
Rusting of iron: This is a chemical change because iron reacts with oxygen and moisture to form a new substance, iron oxide (rust), which has different properties from pure iron.
