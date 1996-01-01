Hi everyone today. We have a question asking us to determine a possible set of Ponta numbers for electrons in an atom. So let's go over our rules in can be any number From 1 to Infinity. L Has to be in -1 or lower. In sub L can be ill all the way two negative ill and N sub S can equal one half Or negative 1/2. So we're going to look at all these and determine if they're possible. So A we have N equals four. That's good. L equals three. That is in minus one. M sub L equals zero. That is in our range of negative 3 to 3, and M sub S equals positive one half. So A is good. B. We have N equals four. L equals two. That is lower than in minus one. So that's good. M sub L equals one. That is in our range with a negative 2 to 2 and M sub S equals negative one half. So that is good. See we have N equals four. L equals one, which is lower than n minus one. So that's good. But M sub L equals two. And that is out of our range of negative L two. L. So that cannot be De we have n equals three But L also equals three. So that is not in -1 or lower. E. We have n equals three. L equals zero and M sub L equals one. That is out of our range. So is impossible. F. We have n equals three. L equals one. M sub L equals zero and M sub S equals negative one half. So that one is good. G. We have in equals two. L equals one. M sub L equals zero. That's in our range, and M S equals plus one half. So that is good. H We have N equals two L equals zero, M, sub L equals one. That is our range, so that is impossible. So our answers here are A B F and G. Thank you for watching. Bye.

