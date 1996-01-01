Hi everyone for this problem. It reads consider the equilibrium nitrogen gas plus hydrogen gas yields ammonia. And were given the change in entropy does increasing the volume of the container at constant temperature increase, decrease or not affect the amount of ammonia at equilibrium. Okay, so our key thing here is we are increasing the volume. So because we're dealing with gasses here, we need to remember what is our relationship between volume and pressure. If we increase our volume, it means we're decreasing pressure. And what lash outliers principle tells us is that whenever stress is put on a system at equilibrium, the system is going to try to offset that stress. So by increasing our volume, the equilibrium is going to favor the direction with the more moles of gas. So let's just rewrite our reaction and look at the moles of reactant versus product. Okay, so we have nitrogen gas plus hydrogen gas yields ammonia and now we need to take a look at our moles here. So we have one mole of nitrogen gas, we have three moles of hydrogen gas. So that gives us four moles of reactant total and then we have two moles of ammonia. So that's two moles of product total. Okay, so to reach equilibrium, we said we're going to favor the direction with the more moles of gas. And so we're going to want to shift to the left because that's where our more moles of gas is. Okay, So by shifting left, what that means is we are by increasing the volume and shifting left, we're going to create more reactant. And so that means the amount of ammonia will decrease. Okay, so that is going to be our final answer to this problem. Is that increasing the volume of the container will decrease the amount of ammonia at equilibrium. That's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful.

