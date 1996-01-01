Which of the following is a chemical property of sodium?
A
It is a soft, silvery metal.
B
It conducts electricity in solid form.
C
It reacts vigorously with water to produce hydrogen gas.
D
It has a melting point of 98 °C.
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: Physical properties can be observed or measured without changing the substance's identity, while chemical properties describe how a substance interacts with other substances, leading to a change in its chemical composition.
Analyze each option to determine if it describes a physical or chemical property: For example, 'It is a soft, silvery metal' describes appearance and texture, which are physical properties.
Recognize that 'It conducts electricity in solid form' and 'It has a melting point of 98 °C' are physical properties because they describe electrical conductivity and phase change temperature without altering the substance chemically.
Identify that 'It reacts vigorously with water to produce hydrogen gas' describes a chemical reaction where sodium changes its chemical identity by forming new substances, indicating a chemical property.
Conclude that the correct chemical property of sodium is its vigorous reaction with water producing hydrogen gas, as this involves a chemical change.
