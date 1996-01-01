Hey everyone. Our question here is asking us to provide a formula for the following ionic substance copper one sulfate. Now, looking at our substance, we know that copper is a transition metal and it will have a plus one charge since we have that roman numeral one denoted right there Now for sulfate sulfate is one of our poly atomic ions. So we've learned it as S. 042 minus. Now. When we use our criss Cross method, we can combine the two and make a formula of C. U two, S 04 and this will completely balance out our charges. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.

