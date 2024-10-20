Multiple Choice

When the combustion of 2.87 g of toluene is performed in a bomb calorimeter, the temperature rises from 20.05 °C to 44.15 °C. Given that the combustion of toluene, C7H8, has a ΔErxn of −3.50 x 10^3 kJ/mol C7H8, what is the heat capacity of the bomb calorimeter in kJ/°C?