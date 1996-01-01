Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
We pack two identical coolers for a picnic, placing 24 12-ounce
soft drinks and five pounds of ice in each. However, the drinks
that we put into cooler A were refrigerated for several hours before
they were packed in the cooler, while the drinks that we put into
cooler B were at room temperature. When we open the two coolers
three hours later, most of the ice in cooler A is still present, while
nearly all of the ice in cooler B has melted. Explain this difference.