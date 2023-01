Hi everyone here we have a question telling us to convert 455 centimeters cubed, two inches cube. So we need to remember that one inch equals 2. cm so 400 55 centimeters cubed times one inch Over 2.54 cm. And this whole fraction is cubed and our centimeters cubed are canceling out, And that equals 0.8 inches cubed. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.

Hide transcripts