Hey everyone. Our question here asked if one whole lemon has 53 mg of vitamin C and a six ounce cup of orange juice has 85 mg of vitamin C, vitamin C, from 3.5 cups of orange juice is equal to how many lemons. Now, essentially, our pathway here is going to start from our cups of orange juice, which we will then convert into our ounces, followed by our milligrams of vitamin C. And lastly we will be able to get to our lemons. So let's go ahead and start off with our 3.5 cups of orange juice. Using our conversion factors, we know that one cup contains eight ounces And we were told that we had six oz per 85 mg of vitamin C. We were also told that we had 53 mg of vitamin C per one lemon. Now, when we calculate this out and cancel out our units, We end up with a total of about 44. lemons Which we can round up to 45 lemons which will be our final answer. Now, I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions

