Which of the following is a sign that a chemical reaction has occurred?
A
Melting of ice into liquid water
B
Formation of a gas or bubbles
C
Breaking a glass into smaller pieces
D
Change in the shape of a substance without altering its composition
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical changes: A physical change affects the form of a substance but not its chemical composition, while a chemical change results in the formation of one or more new substances with different properties.
Analyze each option to determine if it represents a physical or chemical change:
- Melting of ice into liquid water is a physical change because the chemical composition (H2O) remains the same.
- Formation of a gas or bubbles typically indicates a chemical reaction, as new substances (gases) are produced.
- Breaking a glass into smaller pieces and changing the shape of a substance without altering its composition are physical changes, as no new substances are formed.
