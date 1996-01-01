Which of the following is a common sign that a chemical change has occurred?
A
Formation of a gas
B
Breaking a substance into smaller pieces
C
Dissolving sugar in water
D
Change in state from solid to liquid
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a chemical change involves the formation of new substances with different properties, while a physical change affects only the form or state of a substance without changing its identity.
Review each option to determine if it indicates a chemical or physical change:
- Formation of a gas often indicates a chemical reaction because new gaseous products are produced.
- Breaking a substance into smaller pieces is a physical change since the substance's identity remains the same.
- Dissolving sugar in water is a physical change because sugar molecules disperse but do not chemically change.
- Change in state from solid to liquid is a physical change involving only a phase transition, not a new substance.
