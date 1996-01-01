Which of the following is NOT typically considered an indicator of a chemical change?
A
Change in state from solid to liquid
B
Formation of a precipitate
C
Formation of a gas
D
Change in color

1
Understand that a chemical change involves the formation of new substances with different properties, while a physical change affects only the state or appearance without altering the chemical identity.
Review each option to determine if it indicates a chemical change or a physical change:
Formation of a precipitate means a solid forms from a solution, indicating a new substance is created, so it is a chemical change.
Formation of a gas during a reaction shows new substances are produced, which is a chemical change.
Change in color often results from a chemical reaction producing new compounds, so it is a chemical change.
Change in state from solid to liquid is a physical change because it only changes the physical form without creating new substances.
