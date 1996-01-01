Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
General Chemistry2. Atoms & ElementsRutherford Gold Foil Experiment
There are two different isotopes of bromine atoms. Under normal conditions, elemental bromine consists of Br2 molecules, and the mass of a Br2 molecule is the sum of the masses of the two atoms in the molecule. The mass spectrum of Br2 consists of three peaks: Mass (u) Relative Size 157.836 0.2569 159.834 0.4999 161.832 0.2431 (c) Determine the average molecular mass of a Br2 molecule.

