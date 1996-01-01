Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
A catalytic converter in an automobile uses a palladium or platinum
catalyst (a substance that increases the rate of a reaction
without being consumed by the reaction) to convert carbon
monoxide gas to carbon dioxide according to the reaction:
2 CO( g) + O2( g)¡2 CO2( g)
A chemist researching the effectiveness of a new catalyst combines
a 2.0:1.0 mole ratio mixture of carbon monoxide and oxygen
gas (respectively) over the catalyst in a 2.45-L flask at a
total pressure of 745 torr and a temperature of 552 °C. When
the reaction is complete, the pressure in the flask has dropped
to 552 torr. What percentage of the carbon monoxide was converted
to carbon dioxide?