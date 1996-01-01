SI Units Concept 1

When it comes to many of the calculations you're going to see in chemistry science related courses and math courses. You're going to see that the metric system is oftentimes used now the international system of units as I is related to the metric system and is based on seven base units. So here we have our seven images connected to them. Are there physical quantities? Names and symbols for the first one we have an anvil and its physical quantity is discussing mass for mass. The name of R. S. I. Unit is kilograms. And the symbol for kilograms is K. G. Next we have our ruling which represents length. The S. I. Unit for link is meters which is represented by M. For time. The name would be seconds. Seconds is illustrated by S. We have our thermometer which deals with temperature. We know that there are three units for temperature, kelvin, Celsius and Fahrenheit but it's Calvin. That represents R. S. I. Unit and its capital K. And then for remaining three we have the amount of a substance which is, the mole will go into great greater detail about the mole. Later on, its symbol is just M. O. L. Now you're gonna see sometimes when we're doing chemistry calculations we might write out the entire word mole or you might just use the symbol M. O. L. They can be interchanged with one another. Now next we have electrical current which is amperes and that's just capital A. And then luminous intensity, the brightness of a light source that's done by Candela, which is C. D. So these represent our seven S. I. Units that you should commit to memory. And as we do different types of calculations. Oftentimes we'll have to incorporate them within our calculations. Now that we've seen these examples, let's move on to our questions. We're gonna investigate more about the S. I. Units.

