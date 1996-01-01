SI Units Concept 2

now that we've talked about S. I. Units, we can apply them to other areas for a classroom. For instance, we're gonna say here that we can take the S. I. Units from up above and relate them to perimeter area and volume first, let's take a look at perimeter, perimeter can be thought of as this distance around an object when it comes to a classroom lecture hall, all we have to do is add up all the sides of the object or figure or in this case the room to determine its perimeter. So if we take a look here are typical classroom is 15 m by 10 m to find the perimeter. We just add up all the sides so that be 15 m plus 10 m plus 15 m Plus 10 m. When we add them all up together, the perimeter of the classroom is 50 m. Next we can look at the area of the classroom area, can be thought of as measured surface of an object as length squared. Now it's not actually just length squared. The formal formula for area is area equals length times with so that same classroom. Now, if we look at it in terms of feet, We could say here, let's say that we re examine it in terms of feet. And we found these new measurements and let's say that the lengths were 48 ft And the wits were 32 ft. So we would take 48 ft Times The 32 ft. And that will give us our area when we multiply those two together that give me 15,. And we're gonna say here that if we're multiplying feet times feet that would come out to be feet squared. Here. We're not worrying too much about any greater detail. Our area here for the classroom would be 1536 ft. Finally we can talk about the volume of an object if we're looking at volume, volume can be thought of as the space occupied by a 3D object as length cued. Now in actuality, the real formula is volume, which is V equals length times width times the height of the object. So here we have an example of a cube we say here that its length is these 15 m. It's with is 10 m and its height is also 10 m. So multiplying these together 15 m times 10 m times another 10 m. So we multiply that all together, that's gonna give me 1500 and since it's meters times meters times meters that becomes meters cued. Now notice for our area and our volume. We talked about length squared and here we have feet squared and here we talked about link cubed and here we got meters cubed, taking the S. I. Units that we examined up above. Again can be used in a lot of different ways here we're using it to determine the perimeter area and volume of different objects. Now that we've looked at this example. Move on to the practice question on the bottom of the page

Hide transcripts