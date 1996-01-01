Hey everyone, we're asked to provide the name and formula of the compound form by gallium and sulfur. Now we know that gallium is going to have a plus three charge since it's in our group three a. And sulfur is going to have a -2 charge since it's in our group six a. And when we combine the two, we can simply use our criss cross method and we end up with a subscript of two on our gallium and a subscript of three on our sulfur. And this is going to be our formula. Now when we name this, per our naming rules, gallium will be listed as is since it's our medal and our non metal, which is sulfur will replace our ending of you are into I. D. E. So our name for our compound is going to be gallium sulfide. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.

Hide transcripts