A 1.268 g sample of a metal carbonate (MCO3) was treated with 100.00 mL of 0.1083 M sulfuric acid (H2SO4), yielding CO2 gas and an aqueous solution of the metal sulfate (MSO4). The solution was boiled to remove all the dissolved CO2 and was then titrated with 0.1241 M NaOH. A 71.02 mL volume of NaOH was required to neutralize the excess H2SO4.
(a) What is the identity of the metal M?
