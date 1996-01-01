Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
General Chemistry6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous ReactionsSolution Stoichiometry
10:11 minutes
Problem 150c
Textbook Question

A 1.268 g sample of a metal carbonate (MCO3) was treated with 100.00 mL of 0.1083 M sulfuric acid (H2SO4), yielding CO2 gas and an aqueous solution of the metal sulfate (MSO4). The solution was boiled to remove all the dissolved CO2 and was then titrated with 0.1241 M NaOH. A 71.02 mL volume of NaOH was required to neutralize the excess H2SO4. (a) What is the identity of the metal M?

Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
13views
Was this helpful?
3:10m

Watch next

Master Solution Stoichiometry with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno

Start learning
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.