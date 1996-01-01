Hello everyone today. We have the following problem. Draw the lewis structure for phosphorus Penta chloride and determine the number of valence electrons surrounding phosphorus. So the first thing I wanna do is we wanted to know how many valence electrons we have. So for phosphorous chloride we have one phosphorus atom. And since it is in group five a it has five valence electrons. We're going to add that to the five chlorine atoms. And since chlorine is in the seven group 78 it has seven valence electrons. And so this is going to equal 40 valence electrons. And so we're going to essentially have one phosphorus surrounded by five different chlorine atoms and a ring. And so what does this mean? So each bond line represents two electrons. And so we're going to fill in the rest of these electrons here, we're going to give a six individual electrons to each chlorine to fulfill the architect rule. And so since this is a covalin bond in which electrons are being shared, This phosphorus is actually being surrounded by 246, electrons. So therefore we can say there are 10 valence electrons that are surrounding phosphorus as our final answer. And with that we've answered the question overall I hope this helped. And until next time

