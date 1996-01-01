Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

The Rankine temperature scale used in engineering is to the Fahrenheit scale as the Kelvin scale is to the Celsius scale. That is, 1 Rankine degree is the same size as 1 Fahrenheit degree, and 0 °R = absolute zero. (b) What is the value of the gas constant R on the Rankine scale in 1L ~ atm2>1°R ~ mol2? (c) Use the van der Waals equation to determine the pressure inside a 400.0-mL vessel that contains 2.50 mol of CH4 at a temperature of 525 °R. For CH4, a = 2.253 1L2 ~ atm2>mol2 and b = 0.04278 L>mol.

