The Rankine temperature scale used in engineering is to the
Fahrenheit scale as the Kelvin scale is to the Celsius scale.
That is, 1 Rankine degree is the same size as 1 Fahrenheit
degree, and 0 °R = absolute zero.
(b) What is the value of the gas constant R on the Rankine
scale in 1L ~ atm2>1°R ~ mol2?
(c) Use the van der Waals equation to determine the pressure
inside a 400.0-mL vessel that contains 2.50 mol of
CH4 at a temperature of 525 °R. For CH4, a = 2.253
1L2 ~ atm2>mol2 and b = 0.04278 L>mol.