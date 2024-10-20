Multiple Choice

When 8.00 g of Ba (s) is added to 100.00 g of water in a container open to the atmosphere, the reaction shown occurs and the temperature of the resulting solution rises from 22.0°C to 77.62°C. If the specific heat of the solution is 4.18 J/(g°C), calculate ΔH for the reaction. Assume no heat is lost to the surroundings.