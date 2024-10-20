Multiple Choice

When iron metal is mixed with hydrochloric acid, the following reaction occurs: 2Fe(s) + 6HCl(aq) → 2FeCl3(aq) + 3H2(g). When 1.104 g of iron is mixed with 26.023 g of HCl in a coffee cup calorimeter, the temperature rises from 25.2°C to a final temperature of 32.5°C. What is the enthalpy change (ΔH) for the reaction per mole of iron, assuming the specific heat capacity of the solution is 4.18 J/g°C and the total mass of the solution is 100.0 g?