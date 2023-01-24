Assume that you are studying the first-order conversion of
a reactant X to products in a reaction vessel with a constant
volume of 1.000 L. At 1 p.m., you start the reaction
at 25 °C with 1.000 mol of X. At 2 p.m., you find that
0.600 mol of X remains, and you immediately increase the
temperature of the reaction mixture to 35 °C. At 3 p.m.,
you discover that 0.200 mol of X is still present. You want
to finish the reaction by 4 p.m. but need to continue it until
only 0.010 mol of X remains, so you decide to increase the
temperature once again. What is the minimum temperature
required to convert all but 0.010 mol of X to products
by 4 p.m.?